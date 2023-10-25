It remains to be seen whether or not Gabriel Jesus will be fit enough to feature on Saturday, when Arsenal host Sheffield United, but manager Mikel Arteta is definitely certain about the positive impact the striker has had on his side. Arteta said the 26-year-old Brazilian has “changed our world.”

The Gunners boss said the following after Arsenal won at Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League group stages last night: “Big games are for big players. He needed to produce those moments to win in a stadium like this.”

Sheffield United at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Oct. 28, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Sheffield United 4% Arsenal 86% Draw 10%

Form Guide: Sheffield United LWWLLLD Arsenal DWWDW

Arteta continued: “He’s done it for us in a really big way. I think he changed our world. He brought so much belief and energy to that team, He needs to step in in those moments. He’s done that.

“That’s when a player becomes accountable for the team. We need those players to win games.”

Jesus is battling a new injury that he suffered on Tuesday night, a hamstring problem that we’re just not sure how severe it may or may not be. But as the Gunners are playing the dead last place team in the league, it’s probably a good time to hold him out as a precaution.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka

