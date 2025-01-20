Arsenal F.C. are certainly having a fine season, all things considered. In spite of a rash of injuries to very key players, they’re second in the Premier League standings and third in the UEFA Champions League table. Up next is a visit from 24th place Dinamo Zagreb, so chances are, they’ll still be in good UCL standing once this match is over.

Coincidentally, the team that they are chasing, up at the top, in both competitions is Liverpool FC.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

Arsenal FC vs Dinamo Zagreb

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 22, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London , UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 3rd, 13 pts, WWLWW Dinamo Zagreb 24th, 8 pts, DWWLD

You got to hand it to the Mersey-siders, with Manchester City having an uncharacteristically down season, Arne Slot’s men are making the most of it. So with all of that said, let’s just get to the lineup prediction already.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Dinamo Zagreb

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories