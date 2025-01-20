The bad news for Arsenal FC is that they have yet another injury to a very key player, in William Saliba. The good news is that the injury situation is only quite minor. The Frenchman just has a knock on his thigh.

“Saliba misses out with a minor issue,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said, in reference to the central defender’s status for midweek. Saliba will miss out on Wednesday, but he’ll be back next weekend.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 of 8

Arsenal FC vs Dinamo Zagreb

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 22, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London , UK

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 3rd, 13 pts, WWLWW Dinamo Zagreb 24th, 8 pts, DWWLD

Arsenal F.C. Team News

Elsewhere in the back line, Riccardo Calafiori is still touch and go with injury/fitness issues. He’s a doubt for the continental clash versus Dinamo Zagreb. Said Arteta, in regards to the Italian international that was signed this summer:

“We have a few decisions to make this afternoon with the medical staff to understand whether they are in the best condition for this game or the next one, so we’ll decide that.” Finally, in case you missed it, Gabriel Jesus does officially have an ACL tear, and it has been confirmed that he is out until next season.

Unfortunately, it could be well into next season too.

Otherwise the squad fitness and availability situation remains the same, with the long-term injury absentees: Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka.

