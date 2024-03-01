Arsenal are certainly rolling right now, hoping to make a true Premier League title charge. Up next is a visit to the lowest standing team in all of the entire Premier League, Sheffield United. Any time you take on the foot of the table, you got to love your chances of bagging three more points.

Plus the Gunners are starting to get more of their key players back from injury, so that should help propel them towards reaching another gear.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick: Mon. March. 4, 8pm local, Brammal Lane, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Result Probability: Sheffield United 6% Arsenal 83% Draw 11%

Premier League Form Guide: Sheffield United LLWLL Arsenal WWWWW

Especially at a time when Liverpool are just so injury-riddled that they’re being forced to play kids. But then again, the Reds keep winning too. Not to mention that Manchester City is back to themselves again, so this is going to be a very fierce three team title race, down the stretch here.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories