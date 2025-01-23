As Arsenal transition from the UEFA Champions League competition back to the Premier League format, it’s time to do some squad rotation. Wolverhampton Wanderers are a relegation-endangered side, as they only sit above the drop zone due to goal-differential tie-breaker. On points, they’re currently level with Ipswich Town, a club that sits in the drop zone.

So a date with Wolves is a chance to rotate some of the other guys back in, from the continental competition, in order to keep legs fresh.

Arsenal FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 25, 3pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 66% Draw 20% Wolves 14%

In our lineup prediction, Kai Havertz drops back from the attack, to slot in central midfield and give Jorginho a rest. We also have Gabriel Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Jurrien Timber starting out on the bench, but likely coming on later, in order to refresh and revitalize. Wolverhampton should not pose much of a threat.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers

David Raya; Thomas Partey, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kiernan Tierny; Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice; Ethan Nwaneri, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

