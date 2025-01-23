Arsenal have a new injury concern in 18-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly. He exited a training session early on Tuesday, due to a knee problem, and then missed out on the 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the UCL.

“He thought it was OK [vs Villa] – he finished the game and the next day it wasn’t bad,” manager Mikel Arteta said of Lewis-Skelly yesterday.

Arsenal FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 25, 3pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 66% Draw 20% Wolves 14%

Arsenal Team News at Wolves

“And then yesterday, he started the session, and he wasn’t feeling good, so we need some more tests. Hopefully, it’s nothing big.”

Right now, not a whole lot is known about the status of Lewis-Skelly, or when he might return. Staying in the back line, central defender William Saliba is looking at a return in early February.

“I hope so, yes [for the City game]. He is evolving well,” Arteta said of the thigh injury to Saliba. “The last few days, he was feeling much better already, but this game comes a little bit too early for him.”

As for Saka, who also has a thigh injury, the timeline for his return (three months) remains the same, but Arteta did provide an update of sorts on this topic.

“It’s within the process,” the Gunners boss said. “He’s doing really well; he’s feeling better day by day, but we have to respect the healing process… he has a lot of stages to go through in his rehab.”

Otherwise, the Gunners injury situation remains the same.

