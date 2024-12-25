Arsenal FC Team News vs Ipswich Town: Saka, Sterling, Zinchenko

The legendary ’90s sitcom Seinfeld made Dec. 23rd a part of the pop culture lexicon as that’s the date of Festivus, a fictional holiday created by George Costanza’s Dad. Dec. 23 “the Festivus for the rest of us,” but it was anything but festive for the Gooners. That was the day Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the following about fantastic forward Bukayo Saka and his thigh injury: ‘It’s not looking good. He’s going to be out for many weeks.”

Yes, Saka is going to miss a couple months, maybe more, starting with the Boxing Day clash versus Ipswich Town.

Boxing Day FYIs

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

Kick Off: Fri. Dec 27, 2024, 8:15pm UK Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 85% Draw `10% Ipswich Town 5%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 33 pts WWDDW Ipswich Town 19th, 12 pts LLLWL

Gunners Team News

Obviously being without Saka, for an extended period of time, throws a major monkey wrench into the North Londoners Premier League title charge. And while Saka is the headliner here, we have other team news to cover as well. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out indefinitely, with knee injuries and now Raheem Sterling has joined them in this category.

“He is going to be out for weeks,” Arteta said of Sterling. “He needs further testing tomorrow to understand the extent of his injury.

“It’s his knee.”

Finally, Oleksandr Zinchenko could come back into the team on Friday. Said Arteta: “Zinchenko could probably be available as well.”

