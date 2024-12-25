Arsenal begin life after Bukayo Saka (at least for the next couple/few months while he’s on the injured list) with a visit from lowly Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys, currently the penultimate side in the table, are the perfect team to face when you’re going to have to revamp your first choice final third, and with it, the approach you’ll be taking to the attacking portion of the game plan for awhile.

This should be an easy festive period W for the Gunners, even without Saka.

Boxing Day FYIs

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

Kick Off: Fri. Dec 27, 2024, 8:15pm UK Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 85% Draw `10% Ipswich Town 5%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 3rd, 33 pts WWDDW Ipswich Town 19th, 12 pts LLLWL

So who comes into the team now? Do you start Gabriel Jesus or Leandro Trossard, or find a place for both? Well, here’s our best guess. And Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Season’s Greetings to all!

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Ipswich Town

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories