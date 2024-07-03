Arsenal See €47m Riccardo Calafiori Bid Rejected by Bologna

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is a very sought after target this summer transfer window. He is reportedly wanted by the likes of Juventus, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Arsenal.

This has all been well documented by Sky Sport Italy and La Gazzetta dello Sport. However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, only Chelsea and Arsenal are at the negotiating table right now.

???? Arsenal have presented long term proposal to Riccardo Calafiori, after interest revealed last week. Understand player’s open to joining Arsenal if they can agree terms with Bologna. Chelsea are still there. ?? Arsenal and Chelsea, the only two clubs in talks right now. pic.twitter.com/nKEuTg9ZfF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reports that an offer has been tabled by The Emirates, of €47 million, but it was rejected. Bologna rate the 22-year-old Italian international and central defender to have a higher market valuation, and thus they’ll hold out for more money.

Can’t blame them, given the large number of potential suitors they have.

In a later, additional tweet, Fab went on to say that Chelsea are offering players going the other way, as part of the deal.

Meanwhile Bologna Technical Director Giovanni Sartori has officially ruled out Juventus as a potential destination.

It looks like the Arsenal summer transfer window is now finally giving us something to talk about with Riccardo Calafiori.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

