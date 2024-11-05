Martin Odegaard may finally be back to match fit, and if so, his long-awaited return could come Wednesday night at Inter Milan. The Gunners captain and Norwegian midfield maestro has been out of commission since suffering an ankle injury on international duty in September. Will Odegaard play?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been pretty coy about his status for Wednesday night at the San Siro.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 of 8

Inter Milan vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 6, 8pm, San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Arsenal 9th, 7 pts, +3 GD, DWW Inter Milan 7th, 7 pts, +5 GD, DWW

Team News for Both Sides

The North Londoners got better news, when it comes to Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White, both of which shook off their injury concerns to feature in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle. That means the only injury absentees here will be the same trio of long-term injury absentees:

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Kieran Tierney (hamstring) and Riccardo Calafiori (knee).

Shifting gears to the hosts, Carlos Augusto (hamstring) is the only injury absentee that they have to be concerned with right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories