The bad news for Arsenal FC is, obviously, the tough loss they suffered this past weekend at St. James Park. The good news is that they can very quickly invert the mood and the vibe, as the next fixture is nearly here already. Yes, Newcastle United, in the Premier League, is the past. Inter Milan in the Champions League, is the now.

It’s another trip to a very hostile environment against a really tough side, but it’s also an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 of 8

Inter Milan vs Arsenal FC

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 6, 8pm, San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standing, Form: Arsenal 9th, 7 pts, +3 GD, DWW Inter Milan 7th, 7 pts, +5 GD, DWW

The top three spots in the UEFA Champions League standings are occupied by English sides. What about the fourth English club? That’s Arsenal, and they’re further down the table, although not in a really bad place, as they currently sit ninth.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Inter Milan (Champions League)

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber; Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

