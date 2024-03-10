Arsenal Team News vs FC Porto: Martinelli, Tomiyasu, Timber

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was not fit enough to make the matchday squad, for the win over Brentford. On site media noticed him on crutches in the post match mixed zone, so his foot injury makes Martinelli a doubt, at the very least, for Tuesday.

Midweek brings a Champions League round of 16 clash, the second leg, at home versus FC Porto.

Arsenal vs FC Porto FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Mar. 12, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Porto 1-0

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Arsenal FC 79% Extra Time 14% FC Porto 7%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Arsenal Team News

“We will try to get him back (for Porto). With Gabi it’s never too serious, because you know how he is.”

“He’s very close, he’s already doing something on the grass and, hopefully, we’re going to have him very close with us.”

Finally, Jurrien Timber is making great progress in his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. It was initially though that he would be done for the season, but now he’s moving closer towards featuring again.

That said, it won’t be here, but instead some time after the international break.

“Jurrien is still not close enough to be part of the squad,” Arteta said recently.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories