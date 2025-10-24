Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta met the media, just a few hours ago, for his weekly news conference, as pretty much all European football gaffers do; typically. It was a session that provided a couple of major injury updates, on the two Gabriels: Magalhaes and Jesus. Obviously, Gabriel Jesus is a long-standing injury concern, but Arteta provided an update on that.

Arsenal FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff Time: 3pm BST, Sunday, Oct 26

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 13% Draw 19% Arsenal 68%

Premier League Standings: Crystal Palace 8th, 13 pts DWWLD Arsenal 1st, 19 pts WDWWW

Gunners Team News

Gabriel Magalhaes, meanwhile, is a fresh injury concern so let’s start there. He suffered a thigh injury in the midweek 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

He’s a doubt for the weekend, and will need to pass a late fitness test in order to feature on Sunday.

“Gabi had to leave the pitch with an issue [on Tuesday night], and he hasn’t been able to train yet,” Arteta said.

“So, let’s see how he evolves in the next 24 hours, whether he’s available or not for the weekend.”

Arteta then gave a blanket remark, covering the likes of Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and of course, Jesus.

“(The team’s four long-term injury absentees) are progressing really well,” Arteta said.

“They are starting to do certain activities. They are super willing to be available as quick as possible. But at the moment, none of them are in contention in the next week or so…”

Havertz, Madueke and Odegaard are all looking at a return sometime after the November international break. For Jesus, it’ll be sometime in the new year.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories