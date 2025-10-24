Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal are top of the table as the next round of Premier League action begins, in about….oh a few minutes, as we have a Friday night game this week (West Ham at Leeds United).

With Liverpool on a skid, recently, Arsenal took control of the league’s penthouse position. Up next is a London derby against mid-table Crystal Palace.

Arsenal FC vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff Time: 3pm BST, Sunday, Oct 26

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 13% Draw 19% Arsenal 68%

Premier League Standings: Crystal Palace 8th, 13 pts DWWLD Arsenal 1st, 19 pts WDWWW

Perhaps we will see changes here, from the side that thrashed Madrid’s second biggest club. Palace are too strong a side to really do any “squad rotation” against, but you got to keep legs fresh here.

Anyway, most of the lineup will remain the same from the midweek continental win.

Arsenal Starting Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White; Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard

