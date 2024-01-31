Lino Sousa Having Aston Villa Medical Ahead of Arsenal Exit

Deadline Day is starting to heat up as more and more last minute deals move closer to the finish line. Arsenal left back Lino Sousa is next, as he’s agreed a permanent move to Aston Villa. The medical is already booked for the English U19 defender, and it won’t be long before this gets officially announced.

Here is the Tweet from worldwide transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

??? EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Lino Sousa from Arsenal on permanent move, here we go! Agreement in place for 2005 born fullback who’s set to complete medical in the next hours. Rangers, Galatasaray and Juve were keen but Sousa set to join #AVFC. pic.twitter.com/iHAOQxY0kh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

While many, if not most, of the deals that will get announced today are for loan moves, this is actually a permanent one. Sousa is a forgotten young man in North London, and he must move elsewhere in order to get any playing time at all.

The Evening Standard said it best, pointing out how Sousa features “regularly for the club’s under-21 side, but has failed to make his first-team debut.”

Although he has regularly participated in first team training, and has been a part of the team’s summer preseason tour squads. Best of luck to Lino Sousa, as he now continues on his professional journey at the Midlands club.

