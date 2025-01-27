Well, Girona CF, it was a nice run while it lasted. The Catalonian club qualified for their first ever UEFA Champions League in 2023-24, and their debut in the 2024-25 competition comes to an unceremonious end on Wednesday night.

Regardless of how they fare against Arsenal FC on Wednesday night, Girona CF has been eliminated from the UCL.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 of 8

Arsenal at Girona CF

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 29, 8pm, Montilivi, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Arsenal 3rd, 16 pts, WLWWW Girona CF 31st, 3 pts, WLLLL

As for Arsenal, they don’t have all too much for play for here, other than seeding, as their automatic qualifying place in the next round is already assured. So this match is a bit of dead rubber affair, honestly.

But, I’m sure it will still be captivating and fascinating anyway. Well, we can only hope so. Don’t be surprised if the final result it actually a bit pedestrian.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Girona CF

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

