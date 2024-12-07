Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has only four injury concerns for this weekend with Gabriel Magalhaes (unspecified knock) being the one that is top of mind. Gabriel missed out on the 2-0 win at Manchester United on Wednesday, after having been subbed off at halftime of the whipping of West Ham last weekend.

Gabriel, as well as fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori (knee), will need to face late fitness tests in order to be cleared.

Arsenal at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Dec. 8, 2024, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Arsenal FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Form: Arsenal LDWWW Fulham FC WWLDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 28 pts Fulham FC 6th, 22 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 60% Fulham FC 18% Draw 22%

Team News for Both Sides

The other two injury issues are also in defense, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White (both of which have knee problems) still out as long-term absentees.

Flipping over to the other side, Reiss Nelson has to sit this one out as he’s ineligible to face his parent club. Meanwhile Harrison Reed (knee) and Joachim Andersen (calf) are both out injured.

Additionally, Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney are suspended.

