Arsenal at Fulham FC Starting XI Predictions

Sunday brings not one, but two London derbies. Arsenal visits Fulham FC in southwest London while Chelsea visits Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Story lines abound across old London town, with FULARS featuring several reunions between former teammates.

Arsenal at Fulham FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Dec. 8, 2024, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

PL Form: Arsenal LDWWW Fulham FC WWLDW

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 28 pts Fulham FC 6th, 22 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 60% Fulham FC 18% Draw 22%

So many ex-Arsenal players among the ranks of the Craven Cottagers these days. See if you can spot them all here in our starting lineup predictions. If you find all of them, the prize is…sorry, there is no prize.

Starting XI Prediction

Arsenal

Raya; Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

Fulham FC

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Calvin Bassey, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson; Sasa Lukic, Sander Berge; Adama Traore, Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi; Raul Jimenez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

