Arsenal have two new injury concerns to contend with as 2025 turns to 2026. Both midfielder Declan Rice and defender Riccardo Calafiori are basically 50/50 propositions for the first match of ’26, a trip to AFC Bournemouth.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spoke on both Rice (knee inflammation) and Calafiori (unspecified knock) yesterday.

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 3, 5:30 pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 62% Draw 22% AFC Bournemouth 16%

PL Form: Arsenal LWWWW AFC Bournemouth DDDLD

PL Standing: Arsenal 1st, 45 pts AFC Bournemouth 15th, 23 pts

Gunners Team News

“If that swelling comes down in the next few days, he will be in a better place,” Arteta said of Rice. “But the good thing is, without a lot of players, the team is able to perform in that way…”

Rice means a whole lot to this team, as Arteta has said, over and over again this season. As for Calafiori, Arteta said the following, three days ago:

“It’s something that he felt yesterday, something very awkward that happened, and today in the warm-up he wasn’t comfortable.”

Elsewhere Cristhian Mosquera and Max Dowman (both ankle) are both sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

