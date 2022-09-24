Arsenal Get Bad News as Thomas Partey Suffers Injury on Intl Duty

Arsenal are exactly where they want to be right now, this international break, as they sit at the top of the table. But the international break has been pretty cruel to them thus far, as they now have a fresh injury/fitness concern in Thomas Partey. In just eight days time, they’ll take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, and they may have to do so without the Ghanian playmaker.

Thomas Partey has been replaced by Baba Idrissu, the official Ghana national team Twitter account posted 10 minutes before kick off of their match against Brazil yesterday.

Partey had been slated to start the affair, but was obviously a late scratch. According to LondonWorld reporter Rahman Osman (h/t Football.London), Thomas Partey picked up a knock in warm-ups.

Osman tweeted: “I’m hearing Thomas Partey has pulled out of Ghana’s game against Brazil due to knock. Was in the line-up to start but felt something during warm-up. Not the news Arsenal fans would like to hear.”

If it’s a “knock”, then it obviously isn’t very serious, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be sweating on the situation none the less. They will need all hands on deck for the North London Derby at The Emirates in one week’s time.

Spurs will come into that epic clash in third place, just one point behind. Defending champions Manchester City are sandwiched in between them.

