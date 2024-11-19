4 Things We’re Looking Forward To Seeing in Season 2 of Apothecary Diaries

Image Source: Unsplash

The success of the Apothecary Diaries in 2023 was unexpected. It was released in 2023, but prior to that, the series had many iterations: a Light Novel, Web Novel, and even two manga adaptations that remain ongoing and strong. This year, the announcement of a second season premiere made its way to the internet! The premiere of the second season of Apothecary Diaries was announced. As early as January 2025, we will be seeing Maomao and Jinshi on our screens once more!

Here’s what we’re excited for!

Loulan Clan Arc

During the last episodes of the first season of Apothecary Diaries, there was a new arrival to the inner court and Emperor’s harem. This was Consort Loulan. After her arrival, plenty of suspicious incidents took place within the inner palace of the Emperor. There was the incident of the blown-up storage room, which was linked to a mysterious plant in the garden of the Inner Court.

Lady Loulan is, no doubt, a suspicious figure. Her appearance at the Emperor’s Harem is directly the effect of her father’s political ambition. She is a member of the Shi Clan, which is one of the more powerful noble clans in the nation.

With the anime adaptation of the manga’s latter part, we will discover more about Consort Loulan’s secrets and motivations. What does Consort Loulan really plan for Maomao?

The Frog Scene

If you’re a manga reader, then no doubt you must have heard of the frog scene! This scene is infamous because it’s a tense scene and showcases the palpable sexual tension and chemistry between Jinshi and Maomao. It’s a manga spoiler but it’s gotten all over TikTok with jokes all about frogs!

The scene remains humorous as it has Maomao and Jinshi stuck in a messy situation. The two of them are trapped under a waterfall and they attempt to get out. In the process, she may have touched his organ – an organ that eunuchs are not supposed to have.

The funniest thing? She calls it his “frog.”

More Intrigue

The intrigue helps sell the world of Apothecary Diaries. Drinking, debauchery – and maybe even gambling are pretty commonplace, given the setting is in a more urban setting and in a palace, too.

Ironically? This kind of scenario is what Maomao has wanted to avoid. Sorry, Maomao, your skills are too good for you to go unnoticed within the court. Doesn’t help that her connection to Jinshi and Gyokuyou are quite notable as both are interested in her skills, intellect and other gifts.

Court life is unpredictable. We can say the same about the fortune in an Online Casino in the Philippines. When one plays games such as baccarat and slots, which are luck-based, you have a chance of getting streaks. The game of thrones in court operates that way, too – until luck runs out and there’s a danger of losing your head in the process. This danger is also why Maomao is so reluctant at first to serve Jinshi.

Jinshi and Maomao’s Relationship

Who can’t forget our main couple, Maomao and Jinshi? Their relationship is a slow burn. It also drives the narrative. They are the most slow burn couple that I’ve seen.

Wrapping Up

The uniqueness of Maomao, her intellect – and endearing relationship with Jinshi drive the appeal of the Apothecary Diaries. With Season 2 coming soon, we’re excited to see these developments and her brilliance shine through in the anime adaptation.

