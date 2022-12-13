Mike Leach Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

There is a whole lot of misinformation out there right now regarding the current status of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Here’s what we do know, and let’s just stick to that. According to a statement released by the school itself, Leach, 61, is currently hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He is in critical condition, and thus, this is a very serious situation. The statement is posted below.

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

Reliaquest Bowl Illinois vs #22 Mississippi St. FYIs

Kickoff: Jan. 2, noon ET, ESPN2

Early Game Preview/Matchup Analysis: go here

Spread: MSU -1.5 -110 Money Line, O/U 45.5 Illini -105 ML

Illini Bowl Game History: go here

Key Stat: Illinois is first in the FBS in 12.3 ppg allowed

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been named head coach in the interim, ahead of the Bulldogs preparation for the Reliaquest Bowl against Illinois on January 2 in Tampa, FL.

According to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, Mike Leach is in a “dire” situation, after suffering a heart attack. The MC-L report states that Leach “collapsed at his home in Starkville but did not receive medical attention for between 10 to 15 minutes. EMTs used a defibrillator machine and delivered multiple shocks to restore normal heart rhythm.”

The newspaper article goes on to say that Mike Leach “may have suffered seizures with the possibility of brain damage.” Leach, who also holds a law degree, is currently in his third FBS power five conference head-coaching job after succeeding at both Texas Tech (2000-2009) and Washington State (2012-2019).

The innovator of the “Air Raid” offense, he has two national Coach of the Year awards and three conference coach of the year awards to his credit.

The college football world is united in their hopes that he pulls through and returns to good health. No matter what team you root for, you have to be rooting for Mike Leach to get better, get released from the hospital and back on the sidelines again.

