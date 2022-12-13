The Most Popular Cryptocurrencies and where to Buy Them

Planning your crypto investments, you should analyze existing crypto assets according to many factors:

Price chart and market capitalisation, trade volume News background Technology at the core of a particular project Partners Roadmap Social networks and community engagement.

In this article, we will list the most promising crypto coins to invest in and tell about the best method to buy them.

The Easiest Way to Buy Crypto

It is recommended to pick a platform with a convenient cryptocurrency converter. For example, the WhiteBIT exchange. A converter is a tool where you enter the coins you have and the sum you want to spend on buying coins, and the currency you want to buy. A converter displays the current rate of the asset in the equivalent of the coins you own and the fee you should pay for the transactions. Once the commission is paid, you receive the needed coins in your account. Similarly, you may buy coins with fiat money, but such an option is available only to registered users.

Top Cryptocurrencies

Here is the list of the best crypto and their rates in brackets:

Bitcoin ($16,9) Ethereum ($1,24) BNB ($286) Litecoin ($78,26) Solana ($13,78).

The prices are indicated as of early December 2022.

These assets are the most promising in terms of their market cap and technology. If you want to know more about investment and find valuable recommendations, welcome to the WhiteBIT blog. It has a number of interesting articles on a crypto topic, reviews on up-and-coming crypto projects, and guides on trading using different tools. You can also join the WhiteBIT community and take part in quizzes and receive bonuses or invite a friend and participate in the WhiteBIT affiliate program.

The platform offers its native WBT token, which can be bought on the WhiteBIT and Huobi exchanges. The token owners receive discounts on trading fees and additional earning options.

