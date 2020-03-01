The Battle For The Future Of Sports Betting Continues

By

There is always the fear of being defrauded when shopping online. Well, the same thing goes for other online activities that involve money. Consumers must learn how to protect themselves from becoming victims of fraud. Knowing which websites online are safe will definitely help. But, in the meantime, governments around the world are contemplating whether or not to make sports betting legal. Sports betting is still illegal in most countries. In the United States, there are only a handful of states with legalized sports betting laws. Learn more about the future of sports betting by reading the article below.

Protecting Its Citizens

All governments do what they can to protect its citizens from fraud. Unfortunately, they become fraud victims because they put themselves in vulnerable positions. If you heed to what your government is telling you, your odds of becoming victimized will decrease drastically. Now, when it comes to sports betting, there are many risks involved. One of those risks involves monetary loss, which cannot possibly be recovered. Online scammers are putting everything they have into defrauding the consumers. And, if you are unaware and in the right place at the wrong time, you will also become a victim.

One of the reasons governments continue to hesitate when it comes to legalizing sports betting is the risk of fraud, which is at an all-time high. The consumer’s risk of getting defrauded online is much higher than when playing in a land-based casino.

Land-Based Sportsbooks

Sportsbooks are left mostly in charge of sports betting activities. Unlike slot online, players must go through a sportsbook to place wagers on sports events, such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, March Madness, and Kentucky Derby.

Many consumers would agree that dealing with a land-based sportsbook would be much safer than an online-based sportsbook. With that said, both have risks. It is up to the consumers to determine which option to go with. But, in the meantime, your government officials are going to do their best to protect you from illegal sportsbook activities.

Advocates VS The Opposition

Just like any other agenda, sports betting has its advocates and opposers, both of which continue to battle it out on and off stage, leaving the consumer and government somewhere in between. Sports betting advocates and opposers will not stop even after it has been legalized. Once it becomes legal in one state or province, the advocates and opposers will move on to another location. And, don’t think that the opposers are going to stop just because sports betting is legalized in your location.

What Do Professional And Collegiate Sports Organizations Think?

If you are a fan of college and professional sports, you may be familiar with how the organizations in charge view sports betting. If not, you may be surprised to discover that both have been a long-term opposer of sports gambling. The question still remains, will governments take this into consideration when deciding whether or not to make sports betting legal. Well, they should because these organizations are just trying to protect their players from potential harms.

