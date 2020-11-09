How to determine the value of a car accident claim

By

Being involved in a car accident can be a very scary and stressful situation. After first ensuring that all drivers and passengers involved are OK or receiving proper medical attention, it is then natural to think about the condition of your vehicle and the financial losses that could be incurred as a result of the accident. In many situations, through damage to a vehicle, medical bills and other associated claims, the cost of the accident could be thousands of dollars or more.

If you have incurred a loss as a result of an auto accident, you should receive compensation from the liable party. However, if you are filing a car accident claim, you will need to make sure that you are accounting for all costs that were incurred. There are several factors to take into consideration when you are going to file a car accident claim. This could help you receive a fair settlement or judgment that properly reimburses you for your costs.

Damage to Your Vehicle

One of the largest contributors for the full claim is the amount of damage done to your vehicle. After you have been involved in any type of accident, it is important to have your car checked out by a trusted mechanic. Even if the car appears to be in good condition, there is always a chance that there could be underlying damage that is not yet apparent. When you bring your vehicle in to a mechanic, they will be able to complete a full inspection and determine how much damage was caused by the accident. In some bad situations, they may determine the vehicle is a total loss as damages well exceed the market value of the car.

Medical Expenses Incurred During Accident

If you have been involved in a car accident, it is very important that you receive medical attention. If you are seriously injured, this could mean taking an ambulance to the closest hospital for immediate care and attention. Even if you feel OK following an accident, it would be a good idea to see your physician for a check-up as soon as you can. Depending on the severity of any injuries, the medical bills that you could incur can be significant. These costs could be included in your claim amount.

Inability to Work

Following an accident that results in injuries, there is a chance that you will no longer be able to work for a period of time. For those that are in certain roles, this can lead to a direct reduction in compensation, which can add up to a serious financial burden. For this to be included on your auto accident claim, you will likely need to have a doctor’s certification that your injuries do preclude your ability to work for a period of time. Any reasonable amount of lost wages could be incorporated onto your claim.

Mental and Physical Health Costs

One part of an auto accident claim that should also be considered is the impact to your mental health. This can be a little bit harder to value, but should be properly considered when filing a claim. Some of the mental and physical health challenges that you can incur could include if you are experiencing physical pain that is causing stress and challenges in other parts of your life. Also, following an accident that causes stress, you may suffer from loss of enjoyment of certain activities and may be too scared to get into a car again. This could have a negative impact on your overall quality of life, which would not have occurred if you were not in the accident.

Ancillary Costs

Additionally, there could be additional ancillary costs that you incur as a result of an accident. Following an accident, there is a chance that you will have to pay for a vehicle tow service. You may also incur costs associated with using a rideshare service or renting a car. Any costs that are unavoidable and directly linked to the accident should be included in a claim.

Offset by Own Liability

Most of the time, when you file a vehicle accident claim it will be due to the fact that the other party was negligent. However, there are also many situations when it will be determined that both parties were partially at fault. If you were deemed to be a small percentage at fault for the accident, you will have to reduce your claim by this amount.

Hire Legal Representation for Auto Accident Claim

If you have been involved in a bad accident, it is always a good idea to receive legal support when it comes to preparing and filing a claim. A car accident lawyer will be able to provide a variety of services that can help to ensure that your rights are properly represented. This will normally start with providing you a full consultation on your case and evaluating your situation to determine the fair value of your claim. The attorney can then handle all further deliberations including filing the claim with the other parties and insurance companies. They can then handle any further work required to ensure that your claim is approved and you receive the reimbursement that you are entitled to.

