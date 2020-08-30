How to Bet on IPL in India

By

Never bet on cricket before and not sure where to start?

Worry not. Most people also don’t know the process. Ever since the Indian Premier League was inaugurated in 2008, it has greatly grown. As a result of its growth, betting has also grown. Fans, players, businesses, and brands have associated themselves with IPL betting in one way or another. This league is held every year and has eight franchise teams playing against each other. IPL 2020 Betting in India has, however, been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The good news is that it’s soon returning and you will have a chance to bet on it.

So, here’s how you can bet on IPL in India:

Where to access the betting site

You can access IPL betting sites on the internet. There are several betting platforms where you can register and place your bet. Some betting platforms that Indian players prefer are 10Cric, Betway, and Bet365. These websites are among the few that accept the Indian Rupee deposits through cash and credit card payments. Their fans also claim that they offer the best IPL odds.

In these betting platforms, you will find popular markets known as Man of the Series and Man of the Match. These are IPL players that the betting companies have placed odds against. Though it’s possible to win a bet using these two markets, their betting odds can be long. Apart from that, you can also earn profits when you predict and bet on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap. The Orange Cap refers to the top runner-scorer in the IPL season, while the Purple Cap refers to the top wicket-taker in the season.

What Gambling Sites Offer

Most IPL gambling sites may prohibit you from betting if you are below 18 years. And even if you’re above that age, they advise that you gamble responsibly. Here are the offers that you’ll find on the sites:

A great selection of cricket odd choic es and wagering options

Deposits and withdrawals in Indian rupees

Live betting odds and player prop gambling

Deposit bonuses

Easy mobile site navigation

Process of placing a bet

IPL can be a great league to place bets on. That is because many fans consider the league to be top-notch. Betting on this league can be as easy as counting 1,2 and 3 because of the format of the betting sites. So, here are the steps of placing a bet on the IPL league.

Find a betting site on the internet that offers options for placing a bet on IPL.

Register an account with the betting site. The information you’ll input is basic and not complicated.

Once you’ve registered, choose a deposit option and load your account with funds in the Ind ian Rupee currency. Many bookma kers may permit you to load your account via bank transfers, e-wallets , and credit or debit cards.

Do some research on the betting odds and markets.

Place your bet and pray that luck is on your side.

IPL Betting Options

Most IPL gambling sites offer odds for IPL matchups, statistics for the league, and the winner of the tournament. Here is a list of the options where you can place your bet.

Winner of coin toss

Man of the match

Total maidens

Total ducks

Top batsman

Total wickets

Top bowler

Player performance

Total runs

Live betting

Total fours or sixes

Bottom-line

The quality of matches in the Indian Premier League has attracted many players, fans and gamblers. Some fans have placed bets on those matches and won, while others have also lost. So, before you place a bet on the games in this league, you want to ensure that you do some research about the betting sites, their odds, and how to place a bet that will make you smile to the bank.

