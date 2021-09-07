Heading for a Shooting Event? Make Sure Your Rifle is Up to Mark

By

If you love shooting and look forward to shooting events we are sure you own a top notch rifle and high quality scopes. We are also sure that you practice the game regularly to give your best shot at such events whether you play for leisure or compete to earn a name in the industry. But do you pay as much attention to cleaning and maintaining your firearms? Not really?

Well, many shooters overlook the importance of maintaining their rifles and as a result end up losing the game. If you too have a laid back approach when it comes to cleaning your firearms then you may be missing out on the chance to hit the bull’s eye. In order to enhance your chance of winning at the game it is necessary to keep your rifles well maintained. Here are a few tips to ease the task:

Get the Right Tools

Tidying the guns can be quite a task especially if you do not use the right kind of tools to do so. With the use of good quality tools you can accomplish the task quickly and easily. Here is a quick glance at the tools you should bring home for this purpose:

Gun Cleaning Mat

Many of us avoid cleaning the guns because of the mess involved in the process. The cleaning solvents often spill during the process and leave stains on the surfaces. In order to avoid the stains and mess, it is suggested to spread a high quality gun mat. Cerus Gun Mat is a good choice. It is crafted with leak proof material that doesn’t absorb liquid. So, it does not reach your rug or table top and the cleansing procedure can be carried out without any hassle. The mat is easy to clean. Once the tidying activity is complete, you can simply wipe it with a damp cloth.

Gun Vise

Gun vise further simplifies the procedure. The tool is designed in a way that every part of the gun is clearly visible when placed on it. So, you do not require picking and turning your firearm multiple times to clean it thoroughly. You can easily carry out the procedure by placing the gun on the vise.

Cleaning Brushes

Gun cleaning brushes also ease the work. They help get rid of dust and debris settled in different nooks and corners. It is suggested to buy a set of different sized brushes to clean different spots on your firearm thoroughly.

It is also a good idea to invest in good quality cleaning rod, swabs and patches.

Invite Your Friends for Cleaning Session

If you still find the cleaning activity tiresome and boring then we suggest you call your shooter friends for a gun cleaning session at your place. Yes, why not? Make it a group activity and we are sure you will enjoy it to the core. But don’t forget to ask them to bring their gun cleaning mats along.

We hope these tips will make tidying and maintaining guns easier for you and also help enhance your game play.