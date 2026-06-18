Dicey vs Stake: Which Crypto Casino Is Better?

While Stake is one of the most established online casinos in the market, Dicey by Magic Eden has been making waves since its launch.

Read on to learn more about the two crypto casino and sports betting platforms in this comparison guide.

Key Takeaways

Stake offers a large casino game library, an established sportsbook, and years of operational history.

Dicey focuses on fast crypto-native payments, no KYC at sign-up, and near-instant withdrawals on standard activity.

Stake supports more fiat options and third-party providers, while Dicey leans into onchain rails with SOL, USDC, and the ME token.

If you value game variety, Stake wins. If you care about payout speed, lower friction, and crypto-native design, Dicey stands out.

What Is Dicey?

The Dicey crypto casino is built by the same team that’s behind Magic Eden, the largest NFT marketplace on Solana. The first thing that stands out about Dicey is who funded it: Sequoia, Greylock, Paradigm, and Electric Capital, which are the same investors behind Stripe, Airbnb, and DoorDash. No other crypto casino has that kind of backing.

Players can deposit BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, or the Magic Eden (ME) token and start playing without KYC. There’s no need for paperwork or an ID upload at sign-up. The withdrawal process is fast, with no pending review on standard play.

Moreover, every Dicey Original game is provably fair. You can pull the server seed after a session rotates and recalculate the result yourself.

In addition to its casino games, Dicey also offers a sportsbook that covers all the major sports.

What Is Stake?

Stake is an online betting platform that has been around since 2017, with one of the largest crypto gambling audiences in the world.

The platform offers thousands of games, including slots, live dealer tables, a poker room, and a broad sportsbook covering major sports and esports markets.

It accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and USDC, and has expanded to support fiat currency options in some jurisdictions as well. Withdrawals can be processed in crypto, too.

Stake has primarily become known for its influencer partnerships, sponsoring streamers, Formula 1 teams, and the UFC.

What to Look for in a Crypto Casino?

Before you deposit anything on a crypto casino platform, you want clarity on how games work and whether payouts actually land.

Game Selection

Stake has a sizable library of in-house Originals, including games like Mines, Plinko, Hi-Lo, and Dice. These games use provably fair technology and are some of the most played titles on the platform. If you want sheer volume, Stake offers thousands of titles from providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Hacksaw, and others. That includes slots, live tables, game shows, and sports betting across dozens of disciplines.

Dicey’s casino game library is smaller by comparison, but it’s growing fast, with new games added on a regular basis.

Provably Fair Gaming

Provably fair means you can verify a bet outcome yourself using the server seed, client seed, and nonce from that round. Both Dicey and Stake offer provably fair Original games.

For example, on Dicey, every Original (Dice, Mines, Plinko, Limbo, Blackjack, Coinflip, Keno) runs on HMAC-SHA256 verification, which you can audit after a session rotates.

Crypto Ecosystem Fit

Stake accepts crypto but operates like a traditional online casino with a wallet bolted on. Dicey is built differently. Parented by the Magic Eden team with blockchain as the payment rail, the product is designed around onchain payments rather than retrofitted for them. This shows up in withdrawal speed and in the ME token being a supported deposit currency.

Dicey can request verification in edge cases (such as large transactions or compliance flags), but standard play starts without it. Stake’s KYC requirements are broader and apply earlier.

User Experience

Stake’s interface is polished from years of iteration. The sportsbook, casino, and account menus are all one click apart.

Dicey’s UX is cleaner and arguably more fun and gamified. Deposits and withdrawals move quickly, and there’s less menu to navigate since the casino game library is smaller to begin with.

Anyone who’s spent time on Stake will be clicking around Dicey inside a few minutes. For new players, there’s less to learn up front.

Payments and Withdrawals

BTC, ETH, and USDT work on both. Stake also takes fiat in a few places. Dicey stays crypto-only. It adds SOL, USDC on Solana, and the Magic Eden (ME) token.

The bigger split is payout speed. Ask anyone on r/sportsbook or r/gambling, and they’ll tell you that Stake has a bit of a reputation for holding withdrawals in ‘pending review.’ Dicey clears them instantly on standard activity. On a big win, that’s the moment you notice which platform you actually picked.

Choosing Between Dicey and Stake

Stake’s been running for years, and there’s plenty to like: long runtime, thousands of titles, cool sponsorships, and a loyalty program people plan their wagers around. That’s incumbent territory.

Dicey isn’t the underdog here, though. It’s built by the folks behind the largest Solana NFT marketplace. Funding comes from Sequoia, Greylock, Paradigm, and Electric Capital, the same names you’d see on a Stripe or Airbnb cap table. Also, Dicey’s product is built to handle whale-sized bankrolls without the withdrawal delays and hidden account limits that Stake has picked up a bit of a reputation for.

But at the end of the day, the choice is up to you and your gambling needs. Maybe give both a try and see which one suits you best. However, whichever one you choose, never bet more than you can afford to lose.