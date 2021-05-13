COVID-19 and its impact on education, social life, and mental health of students

By

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the lives of people. It has affected people regardless of their nationality, level of education, sex, or income. People have to be in their homes because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has shown severe implications on education, social life, and mental health. This impact on mental health has resulted in psychological problems that include frustration, stress, depression, and overeating. Student’s lifestyle has drastically changed whether it’s about their learning, sleeping habits, daily fitness routine, social life, and mental health.

The dire consequences of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic affecting student's life in every possible way. The COVID-19 pandemic affects the mental health and well-being of the students, which leads to unavoidable stress, fear, and anxiety. Student's learning is severely affected by online classes, suspension of final examinations, and unavailability of physical books, computers, and high-speed internet connection.

Impact of Covid-19 on student’s education

Well, education is no exception. Children have face problems as they have to rely more on the internet, smartphones, computers, or television. Thousands of students have not enrolled for school in 2019 and 2020 because of the lack of access to digital learning resources. As of April 8, 2020, schools have been postponed nationwide in 188 countries, according to UNESCO. Over 90% of enrolled students, nearly 1·5 billion, have withdrawn from education.

Attending online classes needs a lot of attention. Students find it difficult to understand, and teachers can’t clear the doubt of each student. Specially-abled kids who need special education are also at risk. Children have become short-tempered and frustrated by attending virtual classes. Many countries are postponing and cancelling university entrance exams. There is another kind of stress that no one talks about when it comes to students. They also fear getting infected by the coronavirus.

Despite every problem, the educational association has made numerous efforts to continue student's learning. Parents, teachers should also help their children deal with this pandemic. Stay close to them and cheer them. Help your child in every possible way.

Impact of Covid-19 on student’s social life

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has had significant social effects on the people. With social distancing, students are likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety. Negative emotions can lead to social behaviour problems, fear, and tension, acute and chronic stress. It will further decrease your immunity power which is harmful to your health. To deal with this pandemic, you have to make your immune system strong than ever before.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the way people live. It has limited student freedom to participate in social activities, reduced their travels, restricted their social meets, and confined them under a roof. It has also affected their learning progress and their mood. But as we all know, social distancing is vital to decrease the spread of coronavirus. People are losing lives each passing day. So it is crucial to maintain social distancing.

Amidst all the stress we are dealing with, we should not ignore the positive emotions. You should be grateful that you and your family are healthy. You have got all the time in the world to learn many things online that will help you become successful in the future. This positivity can help you experience positive emotions such as gratitude, care, and love.

Impact of Covid-19 on student’s mental health

The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged teachers, students, and parents. Students are dealing with mental health problems because of the closing of schools, physically distancing, and other sudden changes in their lives. Some of the college students are worried about losing their part-time jobs as local businesses are closed because of lockdown. A sincere method to relieve your stress is Meditation, Music, or Breathing exercises. It can change your disturbed or stressed mood to a more positive state.

Maintaining a well-balanced diet, exercising, spending time with your dear ones, and getting enough sleep can improve your mental health. Students can also reach out to a counsellor, attend online support groups, or discuss their feelings with friends or family. It will help you to overcome negative thinking and deal with your stress and anxiety.

Keep in mind that this pandemic will not last forever. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and everything will get better again. Believe in yourself and stay motivated. Researchers, health workers, officers, and every person is trying their best to get out of this pandemic. Spend time with your loved ones, study well, join few online courses, and exercise regularly. Stay hydrated and maintain social distancing.

