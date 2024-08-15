What Are The Best Sweepstakes Casinos To Bet On Slots?

Sweepstakes casinos are online casinos that operate on a sweepstakes model that utilize two different currencies: Gold Coins (GCs) and Sweeps Coins (SCs). Gold Coins hold no real monetary value and are primarily used to play games on the platform. Gold Coins can be earned and outright purchased with real money. However, Sweeps Coins cannot be purchased and only earned as this currency can be exchanged for real prizes or cash. This is why sweepstakes casinos are popular among online bettors, as they give players a chance to earn big winnings in real life and not just virtually.

Best Sweepstakes Casinos For Slots

There are many options when it comes to finding slots at sweepstakes casinos, but some are untrustworthy platforms that come with the risk of having personal information sold for profit. This is why it is essential to do some research before committing to any online casino.

When looking for the best sweepstakes casinos, it’s best to find a reputable site that reviews all kinds of social casinos, sportsbooks, and, of course, sweepstakes casinos. Sites like Sweeps Casino review various online casinos and feature a handful of great options for both new bettors and experienced ones looking for a good option for sweepstakes slots.

Stake US

Stake US (from the famous Stake.com) is an online casino launched in 2022. It’s a crypto-only sweepstakes casino that features over 600 different kinds of games, including a wide range of video slots.

Stake US offers a handful of generous bonuses, such as its welcome bonus, which consists of 250,000 Gold Coins and 25 Sweeps Coins. This bonus requires no deposit from players and is rewarded upon verifying their account. Stake US also offers a daily login bonus, automatically rewarding players with 10,000 Gold Coins and 1 Sweep Coin upon login every 24 hours. In addition to these bonuses, they often host raffles, giveaways, contests, and challenges where players can bank even more big winnings.

WOW Vegas

WOW Vegas is a unique sweepstakes casino specializing in video slots and features over 700 different titles with games from developers like Pragmatic Play. The platform also features a rewards program where dedicated players can climb the ranks.

WOW Vegas offers players a 3-day welcome bonus upon profile verification, gifting new players 5,000 WOW Coins (their version of Gold Coins) and 1 Sweeps Coin. In the following two days, the player will receive another 2,500 WOW Coins and 1.5 Sweeps Coins as the second part of their no-deposit bonus.

Zula Casino

Zula Casino has a wide library of games and features over 800 different titles. Zula Casino welcomes new players with a generous package of 100,000 Gold Coins and 10 Sweeps Coins. This is rewarded to new players without purchase and is automatically loaded into their account upon profile registration and verification with no code needed.

While purchases aren’t necessary to enjoy Zula Casino’s library of games, the platform also offers a first purchase bonus to those who choose to invest some money into their digital wallet. Players are automatically rewarded with 250,000 Gold Coins and 10 Sweeps Coins upon their first purchase of the $2.99 welcome Gold Coin package.

