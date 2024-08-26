Ilkay Gundogan’s return to Manchester City after just one year at Barcelona has shocked many, especially after his key role in Barca’s recent campaign. While football fans analyse the dynamics of player transfers and the impacts on their teams, it’s also a fascinating time for those who enjoy sports betting. For example, those interested in placing bets on player transfers or team performances can explore platforms like Colorado Sports Betting to make informed bets and enjoy the thrill of the game from a new perspective.

City didn’t want Gundogan to leave at all

When news broke that Barcelona were letting Gundogan go, he was contacted by clubs from Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia – offering big money for a move. But all options fell away after Guardiola’s call. Fabrizio Romano writes that Pep contacted the former player as soon as he heard about a possible return.

“Manchester City were just looking to strengthen the midfield after the departure of Julian Alvarez, the injury to Oscar Bobb and the long adaptation of Mateusz Nunes and Mateo Kovacic (who, ironically, were taken to replace Gundogan). And then there was the option of bringing back the former captain, who was already familiar with all of Gvaridola’s demands.

“City didn’t want Gündogan to leave at all. When there was just talk of Barcelona, Pep told friends, “Ilkay is too important for us. We can’t let him go.” Later, the coach regularly repeated the words about the German’s importance at press conferences. But the club never bent the captain to a new contract.

Gündogan said that his motivation for joining Barcelona was a thirst for a new challenge. In addition, Ilkay admired Barcelona as a child, so it was also the fulfilment of a dream.

Why is Gündogan leaving Barça?

Back at the beginning of August, Gündogan stated bluntly several times: he is happy at Barça and does not want to leave. But, as always in recent years, the Catalans’ financial problems have intervened: Barcelona still haven’t registered Dani Olmo due to the fact that there isn’t enough room under the salary ceiling.

As a result, the club put pressure on a group of players who could be sold and make room on the wage bill – Ilkay was among them. In the end, the German decided to leave: the midfielder realised that his transfer would solve part of the financial problems – and went along with it.

Lou Martin of Relevo added that Ilkay is disappointed with Barcelona’s attitude. The German assumed it was “bigger than the club” and it turned out to be a disaster. Gündogan was angry that Barça were spreading “very rude and unfair information”. For example, that Ilkay is causing problems in the locker room, is not needed by the coach or that his wife has not adapted to the city.

In the end, Barcelona and Gundogan agreed to part on favorable terms for all: the club will let the player go for free, in return Ilkay will give up the remaining salary under the contract. Thus, Barça will be able to reinvest 70% of the German’s large salary (20 million euros before taxes) for the registration of newcomers.

Gündogan’s year at Barca

Gündogan was one of the best in the team last season, if not the best. He played in different positions, was injury-free, scored five goals (only Fermin had more among midfielders), gave 14 assists (the best here) and was generally the leader in terms of threat created.

But there were enough problems. It started with the fact that Gundogan was barely registered in time for the first round of La Liga: Ilkay specifically wrote a clause in the contract, under which he could leave for free because of problems with registration. This problem was solved, but at the same time they forgot about the comfort of the newcomer.

On several occasions, Gündogan’s dissatisfaction with his partners erupted. For example, after the lost Clasico (in which Ilkay, by the way, scored), the German blasted his teammates: “Obviously, we are disappointed, but after such a result, I would like to see more anger and frustration. I didn’t come to Barça for this kind of failure.”

The second powerful tirade came after the Champions League exit for Ronaldo Araujo, who was suspended in the match against PSG: “I’m very upset because we were in such a good position – not only after the first match but also after scoring the first goal. Everything was in our hands, and we gave the victory away in the easiest way possible. We just gave it to PSG, and that’s the most frustrating thing.”

