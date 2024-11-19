How to Become an 1xBet User in Nigeria?

1xbet is a popular casino and sports betting site available for Nigerian users. It is able to provide multiple opportunities for users to secure impressive winnings. The site follows a simple and user-friendly interface, due to which players can start easily and play over their favourite options. To access the available options at this site, players will have to go through the account registration process and become a user of this platform. Along with that, the new users will be able to choose from the sports welcome bonus and casino package. In this guide, we’ll be having a look at the process to become a user at this site.

Register an Account

Players must go through the account registration process to become a user at the 1xBet website first. This process takes just a few minutes to complete, and there are three methods. Players can head over to the official website for Nigerian users and, depending on the chosen registration method, follow the steps given below:

Phone Number

Enter details like phone number and select the country, Nigeria, along with the native currency.

Click on the “Confirmation Code” option, as the platform sends a verification code to their registered phone number.

As the code is received, players can enter it and agree to the terms and conditions.

Confirm the registration process on the site, and your account will be registered successfully.

Email

Players will have to provide more details on this page, such as full name, address, date of birth, and many others.

Enter a valid email address that belongs to you and agrees with the site’s terms and conditions.

Check the given information once again and confirm your account registration process.

Social Media Accounts

Choose the social media platforms displayed on the site to link an account.

Now, you’ll be redirected to the chosen social media platform, where you’ll have to log into your account.

Once logged in, give the required permissions to the 1xBet site and agree with the terms and conditions.

Therefore, players will be registered instantly on the casino site using any available registration method. It is necessary for users to choose between the sports bonus or the casino package, which will help them to receive the welcome bonus at this site.

Account Verification

Players won’t be counted as users of this site till they have completed the account verification process. After registering on the site, they will be able to play among all the casino games or sports events, but they won’t be able to take withdrawals of the winnings they have secured from the games. They can complete the account verification process by following the steps given below:

Go to the profile section and fill out the remaining details asked by the 1xBet website.

After providing the details, players can proceed to the account verification process and select the type of identity proof they want to upload.

Once they have selected the same, users can upload their clear images to the account verification page.

Before submitting the details, check them once again and proceed to complete the verification process.

Thus, the account verification process will now be shortly completed from the user’s side and they will now have to wait for the team at the site to check on the details provided by them. When the details are found correct and match the details at the registration process, players will get their account verified, and they’ll become users of this platform.

