Slots Gallery in Canada is a reliable and legal online casino with thousands of top-rated entertainment from the most renowned providers. It offers such exciting online games and destinations as Slots, Jackpot, Table Games, Mini Games, Video Poker, Crash Games, Live Dealer Games, Game Events. But the best part is that this Slots Gallery betting operator offers a welcome bonus up to 3,000 CAD + 225 free spins for both beginners and and other promotions for active gamers from Canada. Let’s find out the current Slots Gallery bonus in 2024 from our review.

Is it Legal to Play and Use Bonuses on Slots Gallery Site?

Yes, because this Slots Gallery casino is reliable and has an official Curaçao license No. 8048/JAZ2019-015. And also the company uses special encryption protocols to protect each of its users. Your data and contact information is safely stored from unauthorized third parties.

Welcome Bonus of Slots Gallery 2024

Slots Gallery welcome bonus up to 3,000 CAD + 225 free spins is offered to every new gamer who registers for the first time on the official website or in the free mobile app. This bonus is divided into the first three deposits to a certain online game and the opportunity to earn a certain amount of winnings. Here is what the operator offers to its new users at the start:

First Deposit Bonus

This Slots Gallery bonus is up to 100% of the deposited amount, up to 750 Canadian dollars, which for 5 days you will receive 20 free spins in Gold Rush by BGaming, for a total of 100 free spins. To keep any profits, including bonus money and winnings per spin, 40 times must be played. Players have five days to use the spins before they expire.

Second Deposit Bonus

New users receive a 50 percent bonus on their second deposit of up to CAD $1,500. On Netgame’s Book of Nile Magic Choice slot machine, players can earn a total of 50 bonus spins by receiving 25 free spins each day for two consecutive days. The Slots Gallery free spins themselves can be used for five days after they are activated, after which they are canceled.

Bonus on Third Deposit

This bonus offers players a 75% bonus up to CAD $750 on their third deposit. Each day for three days, players will receive 25 free spins on Mascot’s Book of Amaterasu machine for a total of 75 spins. As with the previous rewards, profits from the free spins must be wagered 40 times before they can be cashed out.

Other Bonuses and Promotions from Slots Gallery Casino

In addition to the welcome bonus on the first three deposits, operator Slots Gallery has other incentives for gamers from Canada. They can be used by both newcomers and active users who have successfully completed the registration process. Other Slots Gallery bonuses and promotions include:

High roller Bonus;

Free Spin Bonus;

No Deposit Bonus;

Cashback;

and VIP Program.

Below we’ll talk about each of these current and relevant Slots Gallery 2024 bonuses from the table.

Free Spin Bonus Free spins are awarded as part of the no deposit bonus or for winning bonus contests with free spins. High Roller Bonus Casino provides a bonus code on the first deposit of at least CAD 1,500 or more in other currencies/cryptocurrencies. Eligible players will receive a bonus of up to 50% of the deposit amount, up to CAD 3,000. Cashback Players who have deposited more than CAD 300 are eligible for a weekly cashback bonus. Cashback of 5% is granted if the player’s total losses and deposits over the previous 7 days exceed certain values in different currencies. No Deposit Bonus You will get 30 extra spins after completing the registration process and using a special promo code. Use the Fruit Macau slot machine without risking your own money. VIP Program Playing slots you earn comp points, with 1 point awarded for every CAD 150. There are many tiers with corresponding rewards such as free spins and cash bonuses, each with its own wagering requirements.

How Do I Get Slots Gallery Bonuses?

Absolutely everyone who is of legal age from Canada can get bonuses and earn them if they register on the Slots Gallery site. How to do it by steps, see below:

Visit the official website and open a new Slots Gallery account; Go through the quick registration procedure with the required information; Make a minimum deposit; Get a welcome bonus; Meet the prerequisites for wagering the bonus; The bonus will be credited to your account once you fulfill the prerequisites.

Now that you have your own Slots Gallery casino account you will have access to all bonuses and promotions, put a notification on your phone or social media for updates when new bonuses and offers are released.

