Early 2026 is seeing a very synergistic pop culture moment in America. Pickleball is currently America’s fastest growing sport. Marty Supreme, a movie about ping pong/table tennis, one of the forerunners to pickleball, just broke a box office record for the studio that produced it. If it weren’t for ping pong, we wouldn’t have pickleball, and it’s clear that interest in both racket games is up on the upswing. Now is the time to get on the court, and to do so with your own custom pickleball paddle.

Serving First- Generating a Concept

Of course, there are several steps involved in the journey from just an idea to a reality on the court. We’ll walk through all of it right now. Your paddle is a reflection of yourself and/or your team. It’s going to be one if the first, if not the first things that other people notice when you step onto the pickleball court.

So the very first thing you’ll want to consider is how to convery your individual and/or team brand.

It’s a major sports cliche, but it’s a cliches for a reason- defining and maintaining identity matters. Find your identity and play a brand of ball that embraces this identity. Once that’s set, you are now ready to create your own custom pickleball paddle. Now you can start the design process.

Getting a Rally Going- Designing your Paddle

Here is where you choose the paddle’s color(s) and consider any logo(s) or wording. What do you want this paddle to say? If not explicitly through words, then via its imagery and thematic presentation. Here is where working with Salted City Sports, and their design process, can benefit you.

You’ve heard of “form following function?”

This is where form and function meet, and synergize together. Salted City helps you create paddles built for strong performance, in addition to being eye-catching.

Holding Serve- Finalizing Your Paddle Design

To analogize playing the sport of pickleball with the custom paddle design process, this is where you get up to the kitchen, and finish off the rally. At the final stage of the process, you make your decisions and close out the point. Whether this is a gift, or your personalized individual gear, or designed for playing in leagues at the rec center, or maybe even your private pickleball club, this is where your design comes to life.

Perhaps this paddle was made with your corporate/company team in mind?

Whatever the case may be, a custom pickleball paddle can fill your needs.

