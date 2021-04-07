Apple TV: What You Need to Know

By

Apple is one of the most prominent and top-notch names in the industry when it comes to phones, tablets, or smartwatches. Everyone seems to be obsessed with Apple products and just cannot get enough of them. In case you are among the Apple fans, you must be super-excited to know about the latest iteration of Apple TV.

No doubt, it stands as the most desirable streaming media player that takes its content from the internet and displays it on TV with a whole range of exciting features. Apple TV, thus, allows you to stream over the internet. With some of the finest and reasonable bundle offers, fast internet access is available to help you make the most out of your Apple TV experience.

Apple TV comes with built-in AirPlay compatibility. This means you can easily send content from an iPad or iPhone to your TV screen. You can watch videos, listen to audio, cast a video from an iPhone or iPad, play your favorite games and so much more. The fancy remote offers voice-over control with Siri. Dive in to find out what’s more in store for you when it comes to the epic Apple TV features:

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is one of the best premium streaming devices available in the market. Its smooth interface is a treat for the users. You’ll find two kinds of Apple TV models in the market at present, i.e. Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. No matter which one you pick, you’ll get a remote that is compatible with Siri. The controls are easy to master and the setup is quite simple.

How does Apple TV work?

Apple TV streams over the internet just like other streaming media players. All you have to do is connect the device with the TV screen with the help of an HDMI port and the device will guide you through the setup process automatically.

Installing Apple TV

In order to install the Apple TV, here is what you have to do:

Begin with connecting the Apple TV to the HDTV with the help of an HDMI cable.

Now, connect the Apple TV power cord to the wall outlet.

Next, you can switch on your TV and choose the HDMI input that is connected to the Apple TV.

Follow the on-screen instructions that will walk you through the Apple TV set up automatically.

Note: Apple ID isn’t usually required for using Apple TV, though it can greatly enhance your experience.

Voice Remote with Siri

Users get to control the Apple TV with a special voice remote that allows them to navigate by either swiping the touchpad or performing a voice search by pressing the microphone button that switches on Siri.

AirPlay

You’ll be excited to hear that Apple TV comes with AirPlay compatibility that allows you to send any content from the mobile to the TV. You can also restrict access to Apple TV by navigating to Settings, then choosing AirPlay. Next, click Security to be able to set a verification code for the device.

Parental Restrictions

In case you want to block any content from children, you can turn on restrictions by going to Settings, then General, and click on Restrictions. You can set a four-digit code to do it. You can also filter movies, music, and other content based on ratings, language, etc.

Bluetooth Connectivity

It is Bluetooth compatible. This means that you can sync the keyboard or headphones with Apple TV. Similarly, your AirPods can connect to it, as well.

You can do it by simply going to Settings, then choosing Remote and Devices, followed by Bluetooth, and selecting the accessory you want to connect via Bluetooth.

My Two Cents – Is Apple TV Worth it?

If you want to access the streaming apps but do not have a smart TV, then Apple TV can definitely be worth it. Other streaming devices are available too that cost cheaper than Apple TV, but if you wish to opt for something compatible with your Apple devices, then Apple TV is just the perfect choice to make. Therefore, Apple TV is a top recommendation for people who already use iPhones, iPads, and Apple apps. If not, then you might also want to consider the comparatively cheaper streaming options including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, etc.

However, Apple TV does take the idea of streaming to a whole new level by offering the aforementioned features. Stream your favorite video or audio content, listen to podcasts, play your favorite games, and much more! You can download your favorite apps and navigate using the fancy voice remote.

