Hip dysplasia is a common joint problem in a dog wherein their ball-and-socket joints do not fit in properly or might not get fully developed. This condition results in a grinding problem between the ball and the socket which prevents them from sliding smoothly. Over time, this condition deteriorates and joint eventually loses its functionality.

Experts suggest that you can administer joint supplements for dogs with hip dysplasia and encourage them to take up sporting activities so that their agility is not totally impaired.

But before you find out the best sporting activities for dogs with hip dysplasia, it is important to understand the basic causes of this problem and identify the best sport.

What are the causes of hip dysplasia?

There can be many potential causes behind hip dysplasia. However, in most of the cases, genetics is the main reason behind the problem. Some other causes that might lead to the problem are:

Nutrition

Pelvic muscle mass

Obesity and rapid weight gain that puts more strain on the joints

What are the symptoms of hip dysplasia?

The following are some of the most common symptoms which indicate that your dog might have hip dysplasia. If you spot any of these, contact your vet immediately.

Your dog will gradually become less active . If you have a hyperactive dog who has suddenly become lazy then that would be a matter of real concern.

Dysplasia can cause joint inflammation, which affects their movement. This will result in difficulties when they try to climb on something.

If they sh ow slowness in getting to a standing position then it can be the potential problem. This happens because of the pain associated with the problem.

If you notice that they have adopted to a bunny hopping movement

If they have a hip sensitivity and if they sh ow discomfort in the area then you should immediately call for the vet

What are the best sporting activities for dogs with hip dysplasia?

Swimming – Any type of water exercise is beneficial for dog s with hip dysplasia, especially swimming. The water buoy ancy lifts the dog relieving significant downward weight pressure on the affected area, which helps in loosen ing the tight ligaments. Before you take your dog out for swimming make sure that they have the right swimming gear as that is very important. Take the exercise very slow ly from the start, and do not force them to swim. Be encouraging and supportive, so that they can enjoy and swim more.

Walking – Before you take your dog out on a walk, scout the route first. Make sure that the location does not have any obstacles. Look out for their path and make sure that they walk on plain roads. Also, adjust your speed and pace so that they can walk comfortabl y alongside you.

Agility training – You can include agility training along with diffe rent games to motivate your dog and increase their physical activities. Make a note of the fact that dogs with hip dysplasia should not jump too high during the se training sessions.

