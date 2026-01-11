When Nate Scheelhaase finished his playing career, at the University of Illinois, he left as the program’s all-time leader in total offense (10,634 yards, 8,568 passing, 2,006 rushing).

Scheelhaase also still holds the school record for highest season completion percentage at 66.74% (287-430) in 2013.

After his final game, on December 1, 2013, Scheelhaase reflected on breaking the total offense yardage record that day:

“It’s one of those things where, obviously after a loss it’s hard to really take in what that means. I think it’s one of those things that I’ll definitely look back on and just be proud and thankful for all the people that made it happen.”

“With all those yards, as a quarterback you’re not doing it all yourself.

“You’re surrounded by a bunch of guys helping you out. To go into the record book at a school like Illinois, with a record like that, is amazing.”

“It’s an amazing feat and something I can’t wrap my head around yet.”

Scheelhaase also led the Illini football program to back-to-back bowl wins, in 2010 and 11, a first for the program at the time. (They have since matched this feat this season)

In the second of those bowl wins, the 2011 Fight Hunger Bowl, Scheelhaase earned MVP honors. During his 2013 season, he earned 2nd team all-Big Ten honors, as he broke the school record for single season passing efficiency (140.7).

Now he’s succeeding in the second act of his football life, as the Los Angeles Rams Passing Game Coordinator.

Last season he served as a Passing Game Specialist and Offensive Assistant.

With the help of Scheelhaase, the L.A. Rams offfense is high flying again, reminiscent of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Back then, during the Kurt Warner era, they were known as “the greatest show on turf.”

Quarterback Matt Stafford led the National Football League in passing yards this season.

The Rams led the NFL in both total offense and passing offense. Scheelhaase is now replicating, with his schematics and analytics, the kind of success he had in school with his arm and his feet.

And this is why he’s such a hot commodity, for Offensive Coordinator jobs, in the currrent coaching carousel.

He’s been linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC position this year, after conducting a virtual interview for the job last year. Scheelhaase has also been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs OC job, with more teams likely to also be keen.

Scheelhaase has one year of OC experience, at the collegiate level, with Iowa State in 20923.

For now, the Rams march on in the NFL postseason, having come from behind to win a Wild Card Round game at the Carolina Panthers just a few minutes ago.

Yes, they were on the road, but 10 point underdogs to an 8-9 team when they were 12-5? Yeah, I don’t know about that one, bro.

What I do know is that the Rams will go as far in the postseason as their passing game takes them. And that the further they progress, the more interest in Scheelhaase will grow.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories