Horse racing remains one of the most popular sports in the world, providing fans with hugely memorable moments on an almost weekly basis.

The highlights of the racing calendar are undoubtedly the major festivals, each of which bring together the top equine stars in their respective categories.

This year promises to be yet another thriller, so read on as we look at three of the biggest and best meetings scheduled to take place during 2020.

Cheltenham Festival – March 10-13

The Cheltenham Festival dominates the National Hunt scene in the United Kingdom, with the bulk of the season building up to a four-day betting extravaganza during March.

The prestigious Gold Cup is the highlight on the final day, with the race bringing together the classiest staying chasers around.

Santini is one of the best bets for the race after winning his two warm-up races this term. Potential value bets in the non-runner no bet Cheltenham markets are also backing Santini with decent odds for winning.

Nicky Henderson’s charge is priced at 4/1 to win the race, potentially giving punters a healthy £40 profit from a £10 single wager.

Punchestown Festival – April 28 – May 2

This five-day racing extravaganza has grown in popularity in recent years and is now firmly established as one of the most important meetings in the horse racing calendar.

Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins makes Punchestown a major target for some of his best horses and he regularly wins plenty of races at the Festival, although he was upstaged last year by Harry Fry’s unheralded 16/1 Unowhatimeanharry.

Stable star Faugheen could be one of his leading hopes in 2020 and would raise the roof if he can win at the Festival at the age of 12.

He is currently priced at 8/1 for the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham and it would be no surprise to see him win that race before going on to shine at Punchestown.

Breeders’ Cup World Championships – November 6-7

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships return to Keeneland in 2020 for what promises to be a stellar end to the worldwide flat racing season.

First staged back in 1984, the meeting has blossomed into the most important event in the North American horse racing calendar.

Its appeal has also spread globally, with punters across the world wagering millions of dollars during the course of the meeting.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic is the most famous event on the card and has been won for the last few years by horse that were well fancied in the betting market.

