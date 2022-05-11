2022 Preakness Stakes: Who Are The Contenders?

By

The Preakness Stakes is fast approaching again on the third Saturday of May 2022. A new set of contenders are ready to run and bring home the Preakness crown. Get yourself all settled in and acquaint yourself with this year’s runners. Preakness Stakes is a horse race classified as one of the major horse racing events and the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Winning these three huge races will be renowned as a Triple Crown winner.

The thoroughbred contenders for this year’s Preakness Stakes are still unclear until the Kentucky Derby event. The Preakness Stakes seems to attract runners, especially the winner from the Kentucky Derby. However, some horses go straight to the Preakness Stakes. With that said, here’s a list of contenders that will likely attend this big event:

Ram

All eyes are on Ram because of its flawless pedigree. This thoroughbred is the offspring of the 2015 Triple Crown holder American Pharoah and has produced numerous winners. That is why many people are expecting more from Ram for being one of the 2022 contenders for horse racing.

Ram has had 20 starts so far with two first places, four seconds, and three times where he ranked third. His trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, has trained several horses that were Grade 1 winners.

Keepmeindmind

Keepmeinmind is a young colt bred by the Southern Equine Stables. LLC. He had 11 starts so far and placed second three times, and placed third for two times. Keepmeinmind is qualified to run for this year’s Preakness Stakes.

Hope is still raging with this colt as he is one of the most consistent horses that stayed to their ranks in every event. He will be training with his coach, Robertino Diodoro, and his jockey, Joel Rosario, for the 2022 Preakness Stakes. As of this writing, Keepmeindmind’s current odds of winning the event is 15/1.

Crowded Trade

Crowded Trade was bred by the Forging Oaks LLC and had More Than Ready as his pedigree. More Than Ready is famous for having the most wins in the Breeders’ Cup. As one of his offspring, many horse racing fans are looking forward to what Crowded Trade can do. He is also trained by Chad C. Brown, who has also taught numerous title holder horses. So far, Crowded Trade has already had seven starts with one win. Expectations are surging high for this chestnut colt.

Rombauer

Rombauer is a beautiful bay colt horse. He is a decorated horse that will also be running for this year’s Preakness Stakes. As of 2022, he had eight starts where he placed first three times, won second place one time, and was in third place twice.

Rombauer will be training with trainer Michael W. McCarthy, who has already garnered 1,440 starts throughout his career. Moreover, he was in 3rd place in last year’s Belmont Stakes and did not participate in any race. So, how Rombauer will perform is still unknown. Nonetheless, you can expect this colt to provide a great show.

France Go de Ina

France Go de Ina is the offspring of the Eclipse Champion, Will Take Charge. He is also a multiple graded stakes winner, making France Go de Ina a champion’s progeny. As a Preakness Stake contender, many fans are excited for this chestnut colt. For all punters betting for France Go de Ina, his current TVG odds are at 20/1. France Go de Ina will be under Hideyuki Mori’s supervision.

Concert Tour

Concert Tour is a progeny of the American Thoroughbred racehorse champion who won several stakes like the Kentucky Derby and Street Sense. With a strong bloodline and a decorated past, Concert Tour is never a bad option for horse racing fans who want to win their bets.

In 2022, he already had three starts and has only placed once in second place. In total, he had eight starts with three wins. With the guidance of his trainer, Brad H. Cox, all can hope that the Concert Tour will significantly improve for the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

Risk Taking

Another horse trained by Chad C. Brown on this list is Risk Taking. He is a bay colt owned by the Klaravich Stables and was bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. Risk Taking has already won two of his ten starts throughout his career.

Although he does not have much experience compared to other colts in this list, Risk Taking will continue to improve. With the help of his trainer and reliable jockey, Flavien Prat, Risk Taking will continue to make his way towards a successful run in the Preakness Stakes.

Final Thoughts

As the Preakness Stake comes closer, more exciting moments will surely await you. The final list of contenders will be released just before the day of the event. Until then, you can look forward to the 2022 Preakness Stakes.