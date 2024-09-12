Image source: Freepik.com

Real Madrid rings in every soccer fanatic’s mind regarding success in 2024. The Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti have proven beyond doubt that they are the golden team. Regarding field performance and finances, the soccer team has been outstanding, winning the most coveted trophies.

Real Madrid attracts the world’s best soccer talents today because of its dominance. Most recently, Kylian Mbappe signed for Los Blancos.

The presence of the most decorated world soccer manager puts Real Madrid ahead of the rest. More notably, even bookmakers rate Real Madrid as a favorite in almost all games. You can bet on the most successful or favorite soccer team at GGBet Online Casino.

Check out facts about the most successful soccer team in 2024.

In 2024, Real Madrid is considered the most successful soccer team. The club was established in 1902 as Madrid Football Club. It plays in the Spanish league, La Liga. Florentino Perez is the President of the club, and Carlo Ancelotti is the manager.

Since it was founded, the club has won a staggering 71 domestic titles. In particular, Real Madrid has won 36 La Liga titles, the most senior league in Spain. Internationally, the club has won 34 trophies, including 15 in the UEFA Champions League, which is the most adored trophy.

Why is Real Madrid the Most Successful in 2024?

Real Madrid will be the most successful club in 2024 because it conquered locally and internationally. Clinching the La Liga cup for the 36th time is a significant milestone. Not to forget, Los Blancos beat Manchester City to the UEFA Champions League final.

Manchester City were the defending champions and favorites in the finals. The Blancos had a superb but young team that proved mentally stronger to claim victory in the Champions League.

Winning the UEFA Champions League

In 2022, Real Madrid won the Champions League. Winning the trophy again in 2024 was unexpected, especially considering the shaky group stage performances. Ancelotti’s team came as underdogs in the UEFA finals against Manchester City. Thanks to Ancelotti’s technical prowess in managing the junior team.

With Vinicius Junior as the star of the team, Guardiola’s team was expected to beat the Blancos, especially because of the City’s experienced squad.

Against all odds, Real Madrid beat City in the penalty shootout to clinch the title. By scoring the final penalty, Antonio Rudiger helped Madrid lift the sought-after trophy for a record 15th time.

Additionally, Ancelotti’s team won a cash prize of 118.5 million euros for winning the trophy. The prize is a great financial achievement as it helps buy better talents to reinforce the squad.

Winning La Liga

La Liga is Spain’s top league. On 4th May 2024, Madrid was declared the La Liga champions for the 36th time. The dominant team had four matches to spare when they lifted the trophy. The win only shows how excellent the team has been in 2024.

The run for their excellence will only improve with the addition of the French star, Kylian Mbappe.

Winning the Spanish Super Cup

Los Blancos beat Athletic Club two goals to nil in the finals to lift their third trophy in the season. The success proves Real Madrid has dominated the local Spanish league in all competitions.

Are there Challenging Teams?

Soccer has always remained a competitive sport. The UEFA Champions final is evidence of the competitiveness as the teams went to a penalty shootout.

As the 2024/2025 season has begun, each team has been exploring the market for the perfect additions. The Blancos will face other challengers in the competition for the best soccer players globally.

Domestically, Barcelona, Girona, and Atletico Madrid remain the strongest challengers for the title. Internationally, many teams from each league are up for the challenge. Teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Milan, and PSG have strengthened their squads.

Real Madrid’s local and international wins seal the team as the most successful soccer team in 2024. The team has made interesting additions and would be the team to beat in 2024.

We can only wait to see if Madrid defends the championship.

