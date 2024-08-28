Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction, Team News at Las Palmas

It is indeed “island time,” as Real Madrid will visit “the Island Club” Las Palmas tomorrow night. But this is no time for an island getaway vacation. This is a business trip, Madrid are here score wins and get three more points, not to drink at resorts and sunbathe on the beach.

Here is everything you need to know, in order to get ready for the late night, midweek match.

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas FYIs

La Liga Fixture

Thurs. Aug. 29, 8:30pm, Gran Canaria Stadium, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

Result Probability: Real Madrid 70% Draw 12% Las Palmas 18%

La Liga Form, Standing: Real Madrid DW, GD +3, 4pts, 14th Las Palmas W, GD +1, 1 pt, 15th

Real Madrid Team News

Nothing new to report here- Jude Bellingham, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga all remain out injured. Otherwise you have no fitness or disciplinary concerns here.

With that in mind, manager Carlo Ancelotti can just pick a straight forward first team here. Not doing anything too fancy or unique with this one.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Las Palmas

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

