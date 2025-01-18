Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Las Palmas

Palmas = calmas. That’s what they’ll tell you at a resort hotel in a warm weather climate. So grab your daquiris and tanning lotion and hit the pool. But when Las Palmas come to visit Real Madrid on Sunday, it won’t be a holiday. This La Liga fixture will be all business. Los Blancos enter this match with a brand new injury concern, and it’s a big one.

Eduardo Camavinga is out three weeks with a muscle injury in his left leg.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Pending evolution,” reads an official statement from the club.

Meanwhile Fran Garcia faces a late fitness test here while Vinicius Jr. and Luka Modric are suspended.

Otherwise the team news situation remains the same. So with that in mind, let’s get to the starting lineup prediction.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Las Palmas

Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

