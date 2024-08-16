Real Madrid have added yet another trophy to their already well-stocked case. Wednesday night saw a UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta in Warsaw, Poland. Madrid now begin the new season as overwhelming favorites to win La Liga; and UEFA Champions League too. With Kylian Mbappe now on board, the reigning European champions only got stronger. RCD Mallorca certainly knows that.

So can anyone truly stop Los Blancos in 2024-25? Or is this simply an invincible juggernaut?

Real Madrid at RCD Mallorca FYIs

La Liga Season Kickoff

Sun. Aug. 18, 10:30pm, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 66% Draw 21% Mallorca 13%

The first side to take a crack at them, in a 2024-25 match that truly counts, is RCD Mallorca.

And Los Piratas probably know what first team they’ll face. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will likely leave his starting lineup unchanged from midweek.

Well, they do say that “knowing is half the battle,” right? Well, The Pirates know who they have to stop, but actually executing that game plan is going to be the other half of the battle.

And that’s the tougher half.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at RCD Mallorca

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories