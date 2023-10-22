Real Madrid and Braga will meet the first time ever in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday night.

Braga are playing with the big boys now finally, but they are not just happy to be here. They’ve already acquired three points from UCL group play this term, which is more than we can say for some giant football brands out there.

Real Madrid at Braga FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8 pm, Estadio Municipal de Braga

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 3 of 6

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Form, Standings: Real Madrid WW, 1st 6 pts Braga WL, 3rd, 3 pts

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 65% Draw 19% Braga 16%

Expect Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to throw a strong team out there against them, and this is what we think that looks like.

Looking at the starting lineup prediction, we expect to see some squad rotation from the weekend here. It’s a quick turnaround from Saturday’s score draw, so Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, Fran Garcia and Toni Kroos could all start on the bench here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Braga (Champions League)

4-3-3 formation

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Joselu

