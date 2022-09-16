Are you ready for an international break? No, okay, neither are we. But are you ready for the Capital Derby?! We sure are. Whenever the two Madrid teams gets together, it’s always overflowing with emotion, but this edition has a ramped up acrimonious story line. Atletico Madrid team captain Koke has basically made threatening comments about what might happen if Vinicius Junior keeps on celebrating goals with his stellar dance moves.

We’ll have more on that in another post, but you know what they always say- don’t want to see them celebrate? Well, stop them from scoring then.





Madrid Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 18, 1230pm Estadio Metropolitano

Team News: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Atlético Madrid

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Form Guide: Real Madrid WWWWW Atlético Madrid WDWLD

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 15 pts Atlético Madrid 10 pts, 7th

Google Result Probability Atlético Madrid 42% Draw 28% Atlético Madrid 30%

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Atlético Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, Atletico Madrid 1

