Amidst the Real Madrid supporter base there are various levels of panic right now. Ahead of the La Liga fixture versus Villarreal CF, Madristas are not feeling good about how things are going in the domestic competition right now.

The same can be said on the continent. Nothing is truly clicking for Los Blancos right now.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 5, 2024, 9pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid 2nd, 18 pts Villarreal CF 3rd, 17 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWD Villarreal CF DWLWW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid Win 47% Draw 24% Villarreal CF Win 29%

At least not on a level anywhere near what was expected of them, entering this term. Maybe they can get a W here tomorrow night, and then take some positive momentum into the October international break.

In terms of predicting the starting lineup, it’s kind of straight forward currently, given the injury and fitness situation.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Villarreal CF

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

