Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Valencia CF

Real Madrid are very much back in the La Liga title race now, as they currently sit second in the table, only point behind Atletico. And the next match on the docket, the very first of 2025, is a trip to Valencia CF, who are squarely in the relegation zone. In other words, all signs point to a runaway win here.

La Liga took the holidays off, so all the sides will be well rested when play resumes this weekend.

Real Madrid at Valencia CF FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 3, 9pm, Mestalla

La Liga Position, Form: Real Madrid 2nd, 40 pts, WLWDW Osasuna 19th, 21 pts, LLLDD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 69% Draw 19% Osasuna 12%

For Los Blancos, this will be their first game in 12 whole days.

Real Madrid Team News

Nothing new here, Madrid remains without the services of their cruciate ligament tear trio: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Otherwise there are no fitness concerns right now, so let’s just get to picking who manager Carlo Ancelotti might go with, in his first team here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Valencia CF

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga; Arda Guler, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe

