Real Madrid Team News vs AC Milan: Mbappe, Endrick, Vini, Alaba

Real Madrid are about to commence their preseason tour of the United States, but Kylian Mbappe won’t be there. Possibly the most tedious transfer saga of all-time, it finally came to an end this spring. This after we were subjected to hearing about Mbappe to Madrid incessantly during 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Mbappe will miss the USA tour as he’s currently on extended holiday, following his extended tour of duty with France at the Euros.

Soccer Champions Tour FYIs

Kick-off time: 7:30 PM EST, July 31st, 2024, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL, USA

Competition: Club Friendly Stream/TV: ESPN+

Team News: Real Madrid AC Milan

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid AC Milan

Real Madrid Team News

However, the superstar of galacticos isn’t just kicking back on the beach sipping mai tais. He’s actually been making moves, as he just became majority owner of his boyhood club, Caen.

So he’ll find ways to keep himself busy until his expected debut in a Madrid shirt, August 14, in the UEFA Super Cup.

Madrid’s other signing this summer, Endrick, is expected to make his Real Madrid debut in this match, as he traveled with the rest of the squad for this match.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao are expected to join up the traveling party later, as they are on post Copa America holiday.

The list of absentees goes on however, Dani Carvajal is on summer vacation following Spain’s Euro 2024 title. Meanwhile the Frenchmen trio of Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni did not make the trip across the pond.

They might be in contention to feature in the preseason el Clasico this weekend. Meanwhile David Alaba is out, as he continues his injury rehabilitation.

