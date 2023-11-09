Real Madrid Team News vs Valencia: Kepa, Guler, Ceballos

Ahead of their next La Liga fixture, a home clash against Valencia, Real Madrid have a major new injury concern. Starting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered a minor groin injury in warm-ups against Braga last night, and he is now set to be sidelined for a couple weeks.

No. 2 goalkeeper Andriy Lunin filled in admirably, for the UEFA Champions League group stage clash, and he’ll now be the side’s starting keeper for the time being.

?? Arda Güler and Dani Ceballos didn’t train on the pitch today. They stayed inside the facilities. pic.twitter.com/m1BFeCWhsS — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 9, 2023

Real Madrid vs Valencia FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Nov. 11, 2023, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Real Madrid 73% Valencia 17% Draw 10%

Rest of the Real Madrid Team News

Elsewhere, midfielder Dani Ceballos (muscle injury) and teenage sensation Arda Guler both trained alone indoors today, and not outside with the rest of the team.

The wait for Guler goes on while Ceballos is out until after the upcoming international break.

And of course you also have Aurelien Tchouameni (broken foot), who is out until late next month, the original No. 1 in between the sticks this season, ahead of Kepa even, Thibaut Courtois (ACL), out until April.

The same goes for Eder Militao.

