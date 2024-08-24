Real Madrid Team News vs Real Valladolid: Bellingham, Mendy

Huge injury news for Real Madrid today, as we all learned that their talismanic attacking midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is out with a leg injury until the end of September.

One has to wonder if Madrid will now consider looking into the summer transfer window, for some last minute reinforcements. Although that is unlikely. First Bellingham won’t be out too long, in the grand scheme of things.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid FYIs

La Liga Fixture

Sun. Aug. 25, 5pm, Estadi Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Real Madrid 83% Draw 11% Valladolid 6%

La Liga Form, Standing: Real Madrid D, GD 0, 14th Draw 11% Valladolid W, GD +1, 5th

Real Madrid Team News

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, manager Carlo Ancelotti said it a long time ago- their transfer business is long done.

Elsewhere Ferland Mendy is also not available against Valladolid, due to his drawing red against Mallorca, in the season opening draw.

Otherwise David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga remain out as longer term injury absentees. As for Real Valladolid, it’s very surprising to see that they’re the side entering this match higher up in the table.

The newly promoted club beat Espanyol in the season opener, so they’ll have some confidence here as they prepare to take on the world’s most powerful juggernaut.

